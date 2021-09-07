Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 288,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 99,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

