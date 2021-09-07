Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.