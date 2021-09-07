Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in salesforce.com by 22.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day moving average of $234.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

