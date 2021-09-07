Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

