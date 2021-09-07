Quantis Network Achieves Market Cap of $18,742.92 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $18,742.92 and approximately $211.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

