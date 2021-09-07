Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0494 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $35.29 million and $2.58 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00737989 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.