Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Hits $16.11 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $66,660.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,987.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.15 or 0.07342761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.48 or 0.01435456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00380382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.00572330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00561669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00338187 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,812,814 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

