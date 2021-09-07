Quark (QRK) Market Cap Tops $8.34 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Quark has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

