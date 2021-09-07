Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.56 and last traded at C$31.79. Approximately 239,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 605,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.