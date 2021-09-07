QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Hits $158.32 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $158.32 million and $28.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $484.01 or 0.01010604 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

