Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.86

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 24742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $649.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $237,266. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

