Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $609,619.25

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $609,619.25 and approximately $10.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 387.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

