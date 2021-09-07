Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 246.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Radius Health worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

RDUS stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $635.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

