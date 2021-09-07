RAI Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.12 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

