Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.50 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $62.50 million and $7.44 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00181336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.66 or 0.07564355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.52 or 1.00115535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.40 or 0.00903065 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,714,081 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

