Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.00 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $21.00 million and $687,586.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00181633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.79 or 0.07138613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.43 or 0.99704419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.21 or 0.00711801 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

