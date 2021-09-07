Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Up 14.3%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 2,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

