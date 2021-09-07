Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:RL opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

