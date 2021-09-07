Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.46

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 5692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

METC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.