Rapidz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,948.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $321,846.69 and $5,948.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

