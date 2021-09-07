RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €550.00 ($647.06) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €937.40 ($1,102.82) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €880.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €772.74.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.