Ravencoin Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $191.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00132823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00182088 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,601,500,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.