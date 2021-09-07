Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2,227.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,908 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 130,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

