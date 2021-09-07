Raze Network Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $302,337.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

