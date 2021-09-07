ReapChain (REAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $331,398.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $331,398.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00061448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00162807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00744643 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

