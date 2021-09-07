Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA: HEN3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/24/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/13/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €81.74 ($96.16). 240,869 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.95 and a 200 day moving average of €90.40.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

