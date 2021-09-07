Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Franklin Covey (FC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC):

8/30/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,255. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $589.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

