Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS: FUPBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/6/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

9/3/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/14/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

