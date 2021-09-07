Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

