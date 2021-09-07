Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.