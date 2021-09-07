Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 11.6%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO)’s share price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.80 and last traded at 5.89. 819,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 946,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.66.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Reconnaissance Energy Africa alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total value of 750,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,001,000.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.