Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.79

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

