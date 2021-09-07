RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $953,758.38 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. RED has a total market cap of $953,758.38 and approximately $153,975.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.50 or 0.00406187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.