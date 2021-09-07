RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, RED has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $749,644.76 and approximately $138,928.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.00383485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

