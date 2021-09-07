ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $85.49 million and $337,875.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,567.07 or 1.00094902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00865853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00436905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00319677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004933 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.