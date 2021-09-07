Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 127,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01.

Redknee Solutions Company Profile (TSE:RKN)

Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.

