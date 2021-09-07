Reef (REEF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $141.20 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $300.46 million and approximately $141.20 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

