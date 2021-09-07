Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,505 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55.

