Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $324.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

