Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

CPRI stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

