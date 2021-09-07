Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.72. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.