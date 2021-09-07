Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,172 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

