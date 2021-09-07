Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,236 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

