Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $68.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

