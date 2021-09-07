Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

