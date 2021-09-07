Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAIL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,164.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

