Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $610.71 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $614.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

