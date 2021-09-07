Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $210.37 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

