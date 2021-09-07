Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,951 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,035,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,201,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.