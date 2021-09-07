Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

