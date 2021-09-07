Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

